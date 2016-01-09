Quantcast

Fatal Accident Near Girard - KOAM TV 7

Fatal Accident Near Girard

Updated:
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KANSAS -

From the Crawford County Sheriff's Office:

 

On January 8, 2016 at 8:47 pm, Crawford County 911 received a report of a one-vehicle accident west of the intersection of Southern Avenue and Western Street near the south city limits of Girard. 

Responders found a 2003 Jeep Liberty had struck a utility pole at that location and the driver, Adam Joseph Bates, 29 years of age from Girard, was found on the ground outside of the vehicle, deceased; atop some power lines.  The City of Girard’s Utility Department responded to cut power to the lines so that responders could access the scene.

The investigation indicates Bates was eastbound on Southern when he entered the south ditch striking the utility pole. It is unknown at this time whether Bates was ejected from the vehicle or if he was able to exit the vehicle under his own power.  The Crawford County Coroner ordered that the body be taken to Kansas City for autopsy.  

Crawford County Deputies were assisted by Girard Police, Girard Fire and Crawford County EMS.

The incident remains under investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.