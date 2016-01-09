Fatal Accident Near Girard

From the Crawford County Sheriff's Office:





On January 8, 2016 at 8:47 pm, Crawford County 911 received a report of a one-vehicle accident west of the intersection of Southern Avenue and Western Street near the south city limits of Girard.

Responders found a 2003 Jeep Liberty had struck a utility pole at that location and the driver, Adam Joseph Bates, 29 years of age from Girard, was found on the ground outside of the vehicle, deceased; atop some power lines. The City of Girard’s Utility Department responded to cut power to the lines so that responders could access the scene.

The investigation indicates Bates was eastbound on Southern when he entered the south ditch striking the utility pole. It is unknown at this time whether Bates was ejected from the vehicle or if he was able to exit the vehicle under his own power. The Crawford County Coroner ordered that the body be taken to Kansas City for autopsy.

Crawford County Deputies were assisted by Girard Police, Girard Fire and Crawford County EMS.

The incident remains under investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.