Local Girl Scouts kick off cookie season

Girl scouts from all over Jasper County come together to kick off cookie selling season.

“This is the largest girl led activity in the country. This teaches the girls to be entrepreneurs, it teaches them money skills, it teaches them planning, it teaches them customer service, it teaches them all of these things they need to know to be successful when they get older,” says Jamie Dworaczyk with the Jasper County Girl Scouts.

400 girls in the county participate and dozens come out today for games and arts and crafts led by older troops. They also pass on tips for selling at their cookie booths. Troop leaders say the annual sale teaches the girls many valuable skills.

“We start at kindergarten and we start with things like counting back change, it's a very important skill to have you don't always have a computer or calculator in front of you so you need to know how to count back change. You need to know how to speak to customers, you need to know how to be told no. That’s an important skill and it’s something that comes along with selling cookies,” says Dworaczyk.

After all of the fun came the annual friendly competition. The KOAM and Fox14 family had a team there again this year made up of Lisa Olliges, Tawyna Bach, Chloe Leshner, and our assignment editor Stephanie Marsh. For the second year in a row, our team won the competition!

Girl Scout cookies will cost $5 a box this year. They are accepting pre orders now and will be out around the county from February 20th to April 3rd.