Nevada PD celebrates law enforcement appreciation day

Today is law enforcement appreciation day, a nationwide effort to recognize the work of police officers. The Nevada Police Department celebrates with the community as families enjoy tours of the brand new police station and get to take a look inside police vehicles. Kids take home new, free bike helmets and get finger printed.

Although the day was about them, Police want to give back to the community and thank them for support during a time when officers are under intense scrutiny.

“I’ve been a policeman for 41 years and I’ve never seen anything quite like it has been the last 2 years. We have a tremendous amount of support here locally in Nevada and people in our community do support us and we want to thank them for doing so,” says Chief Graham Burnley with the Nevada PD.

The Volunteers in Police Service group worked to put on the event and hundreds came out to put on the event that allows children to build a strong relationship with cops.

“They’ve got to learn to respect the police department, they've got to learn to know that they're there to do good for the community, not just to arrest people because they're bad, they do a lot of good things for the community and that's why young kids need to know that they're their friends and they're here to help,” says Frank Arnold, an event organizer with VIPS.

Police agree that fostering strong relationships with children is vital.

“We want the children to have a positive image of law enforcement when they grow up and have different struggles in their life at least to appreciate the police are trying to do their job and the fact that they're just regular folks like everyone else,” says Chief Burnley.