Neosho fire protection district opens station

Neosho Area Fire Protection District can now get to homes and businesses outside of Neosho city limits with a quicker response time.



"It just gives us a lot more tools in our toolbox to be able to provide that safety for everybody. The ultimate goal is to put four stations in the fire district. One on each corner of the district, and that should cover 90 to 95 percent of our fire district," Neosho Fire Chief Mike Eads said.

The idea for the station came from fire board members, one of which, Lee Ireland, has passed away since ground was broken for the station. His picture and fire helmet hang in the front lobby.

"I know he's watching down on us today," Eads said.

The station sits on a new road, aptly named "Ireland Lane". Ireland's children and grandchildren came to celebrate the opening of the station, which sits just west of I-49 along Highway 86. The city funds the personnel and equipment for the district's use.

Besides the quickened response time, citizens living or working outside city limits may see a drop in their insurance, such as KNEO radio's Mark Taylor.

"The two biggest benefits, they'll be really close so they'll be there within a matter of just a few minutes and the other benefit will be a drop in our insurance rates where we'll be in the coded area to where, you know, the fire station is really close so that will drop our rates a little bit," Taylor said.

Once in working condition, the station will be able to house four firefighters.