Community members create a vision for the new year with Spiva

Community members take time to reflect on last year and plan what they want 2016 to look like. The Spiva Center for the Arts hosts a class where residents can create vision boards for the year.

Participants flipped through magazines looking for images of words that embody what they want to do in 2016 while discussing and letting go of anything that happened in the last year. It is a popular process around this time of year and can help people narrow in on what they want to accomplish.

“Over 87 percent of us are visual learners and so i think there is something to be said about putting an image on paper that helps it to be more real to our brains and to ourselves,” says Ann Leach, the leader of the activity.

It is also a time to create a vision for the arts center this year.

“The whole mission of Spiva is to celebrate the creative experience and however that looks and we're getting a chance to make it look a certain way for us in this new year with this class, but there are tons of classes happening for kids of all ages as well as adults,” says Leach who is on the board for the arts center.

Participants say they have had success with vision boards in the past.