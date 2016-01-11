Most buyers unaware that state lottery laws vary

Most have a plan for what they would do with their Powerball winnings, but state laws could dictate how you celebrate your winnings.

Convenience store workers have sold thousands of tickets this last week to four-state hopefuls. But where you buy from, matters. Most states require the lottery to release the name and city of residence to anyone who asks. Kansas is one of a handful of states that does not have this requirement. If you win a prize in Kansas, you may request that your identity not be released publicly.

Players must redeem their prizes in the same state they bought the tickets. Knowing this, many gamers have crossed state lines to get the identity protection that Kansas offers. But buying in Missouri has its other perks, with its cheaper gas and cigarettes as well as more potent alcohol.

As for which state has better odds? Convenience store workers agree that its about the same, but the bigger the city, the better the odds.

