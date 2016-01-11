Quantcast

Standoff Ends With Arrest - KOAM TV 7

Standoff Ends With Arrest

Updated:

A 5 hour, armed standoff in Joplin leads to the arrest of 28-year-old Jason Russell.

About 2:20 PM, police executing a search warrant at a duplex in the Carolina West Rentals identified Russell, before he ran inside the home. JPD said Russell is wanted for 1st degree aggravated assault with a weapon against a police officer.

"He has a criminal history. That includes a lot of violence. And violence against law enforcement," JPD Captain Bob Higginbotham said.

A female occupant left the duplex, telling police Russell was armed and would not submit. More than 20 officers and SWAT were on scene to surround the home. Other residents in the duplex were evacuated. And neighbors were offered protection if voluntarily evacuating.

At 4:45 PM police cut power. Deploying tear gas, shortly after. And it was continued use of tear gas which led to Russell's arrest just before 7:30 PM.

"Eventually he submitted," Assistant Chief Matt Stewart said. "We deployed some gas into the home to try and illicit a response from him and finally he was taken into custody."

Russell was taken to the Joplin Police Department, reportedly un-injured, though looking worse for wear.

Police on-scene didn't specify any additional charges Russell would receive. Other outstanding warrants on Russell include a parole violation for domestic assault in the second-degree, stealing, and receiving stolen property.

