"Pitt Events" Promoted

When eating at Otto's Cafe in Pittsburg, you'll find two things on the table. A menu, and a "Pitt Events" pamphlet.

"We've had these about a week and a half," Otto's Cafe's Amber Dowell said. "Definitely we would love to have more of these around. Keep us updated."

Whether it's Otto's Cafe or Harry's Cafe, on more than 600 tables, in more than 30 businesses throughout the city, you'll see the tri-fold; first published by Laura Samford last month.

"So we're trying to collect the information from about 35 different sources and the list just keeps getting longer," Samford said. "It's so much easier to look in one place than to go to 35 different places for the information."

There are sponsors, but Samford says she doesn't expect to make any money on the venture.

"We have advertisers on it and really the only reason that we do is to help us get it printed," Samford said.

The purpose of Pitt Events is a bit of a shop local campaign. The idea is if people are going to events in Pittsburg, they'll probably shop there as well.

"If people know that something's going on it town they're more likely to stay in town," Samford said. "Then they're shopping in town, they're dinning in town, they're doing things in town."

For the venture not expected to make a profit, the measure of success is the return events and other businesses receive.

"I think it's just a community service and something that we needed," Samford said.

"I do love the tri-folds," Dowell said. "We have had a lot of people thank us for being able to inform them."

Samford says it will increase distribution as demand grows and plans to print 750 pamphlets in February.