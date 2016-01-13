Auditor Galloway presents findings of Goodman Area Fire District

The Missouri state auditor was in Goodman tonight to discuss the results of the area fire district's audit. The overall performance of the fire district was found to be poor.

Community members and fire department volunteers listen as Nicole Galloway reviews the findings of the audit. It found that there are deficiencies in internal controls, noncompliance with legal provisions, and the need for improvement in management practices and procedures.

“There are several assets that are property of the fire protection district and therefore public assets that are stored on the board president’s personal property. We also found that the board president had $8,000 paid to him for services,” says Galloway.

Board president James Morgan’s company provided services for the district and he did not abstain from voting when the contracts were approved.

“We voted to pay ourselves, which it’s just you're there. You vote to pay the bills, it’s a small organization you don't think about it,” says Morgan.

The audit was initiated through a petition of community members, many who believe Morgan should be off the board.

“He has no business as an elected official, obviously, there’s a 29 page report that has him listed on every page,” says Deaun Richmond, the original petitioner.

But some residents were there in support of Morgan.

“I think the guys in the fire department now know how they've got to conduct the business of the fire department. I think they're making an earnest effort to correct these problems and I think most of it is just ignorance of not knowing what to do being a new political entity,” says resident Gene Hall.

And Morgan admits to doing some things wrong but says they're working to fix it.

“Us being board members, we're not, we're volunteers, we're not lawyers, we're not CPAs and we make mistakes but you learn by your mistakes,” says Morgan.

The prosecuting attorney was at tonight’s meeting but did not say whether legal action will be taken. The auditor will follow up with the Goodman Area Fire District in the summer.