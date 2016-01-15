Concern over ballots for USD 250 vote

Ballots for the USD 250 bond election have been sent out but some residents have concerns about exactly who receives them.

Brenda Brock received ballots for the USD 250 mail in election like the rest of the district. But she was shocked when her husband did too.

“He’s been deceased for over 8 years,” she says.

The mistake raises questions in her mind.

“It makes me very concerned about the legality and the process by which this election is being conducted. I don't see how I could have gotten a ballot for my husband who died over 8 years ago. How many other dead people received ballots? This method leaves too much fraud as a possibility,” says Brock.

The County Clerk’s office says they have been receiving calls about people getting ballots for others.

“Voter registration is definitely a moving target. It changes every day as you have new registrants, you have registrations that drop off, you have people that move or change their names or whatever. It’s never going to be 100 percent accurate but we want to get as close as we can,” says County Clerk Don Pyle.

Pyle says if a person's obituary is in the paper or if their death certificate is filed with the county, they are usually removed from the list.

“There was a big write up in the paper, obituary type thing; we also filed a copy of the death certificate in the County Clerk’s office,” says Brock.

The County says it was likely an oversight but Brock wonders what would stop someone from sending in another's ballot.

The County Clerk’s office compares the signature on the back of the ballot with past documents to ensure that the real person has voted and the system they use does not allow them to count more than 1 vote per person.

“I will not be sending this ballot for George in filled out, I’m going to keep it as a souvenir I guess," says Brock.

If you've yet to receive a ballot and should have, call the County Clerk’s office. Pyle says they've received more than 1,000 ballots so far. Those will remain sealed until later in the election process.