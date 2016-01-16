Quantcast

Church Fire Near Pittsburg

Updated:
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KANSAS -

From Crawford CO Sheriff Dan Peak:

On January 15, 2016 at approximately 3:34 pm, Crawford County 911 received a call of a structure fire at Liberty Baptist Church, 1714 W. 20th Street located west of US 69 Bypass near Pittsburg, KS.

Responding deputies found smoke coming from the roof of the structure on arrival.  Baker Township Fire and Frontenac Fire responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire.  The building suffered extensive damage. 

Fire personnel believe the fire may have started around a heating unit but the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to review those findings.

Crawford County EMS also responded to the scene.  The church was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was injured. 

This incident remains under investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Baker Township Fire and the Kansas State Fire Marshal.

