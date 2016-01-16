Quantcast

Possible Murder-Suicide in Jasper Co - KOAM TV 7

Possible Murder-Suicide in Jasper Co

Updated:
CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

****UPDATE, 6PM****

It's believed a father killed his two children Friday evening in a murder suicide.

55-year old Tony Kernel was found dead in his mobile home with his 9-year old son, Wesley Kernel, and 7-year old daughter, Timber Kernel, just before 11-am this morning. 

Investigators with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office believe Kernel shot his son and daughter, before shooting himself. 

There were no other people in the house at the time of this incident, which is believed to have happened late Friday evening. 
deputies were called to the scene, just south of Carthage, after a neighbor checked on kernel when he didn't arrive for work.

The next of kin has been notified.

*****

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office believes it is investigating a murder-suicide after locating three bodies inside a residence near Carthage. 

The body of a white male, age 55, was located inside the residence along with the bodies of two children.  Detectives are still on scene and the investigation continues as of 2:30pm Saturday.  

Names are being with held until next of kin notification is completed.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.