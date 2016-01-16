Possible Murder-Suicide in Jasper Co

****UPDATE, 6PM****

It's believed a father killed his two children Friday evening in a murder suicide.

55-year old Tony Kernel was found dead in his mobile home with his 9-year old son, Wesley Kernel, and 7-year old daughter, Timber Kernel, just before 11-am this morning.

Investigators with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office believe Kernel shot his son and daughter, before shooting himself.

There were no other people in the house at the time of this incident, which is believed to have happened late Friday evening.

deputies were called to the scene, just south of Carthage, after a neighbor checked on kernel when he didn't arrive for work.



The next of kin has been notified.

