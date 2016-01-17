Local author to use proceeds to benefit Crowder College

A local author is donating the proceeds of his book sales to the Behavior Support Center at Crowder College.

Kent Farnsworth, who writes under the pen name of Allen Kent, is looking to donate $70,000 to the center. The center was purchased when Farnsworth was president of Crowder and he's always felt guilty about not being able to get a naming donation for the building. There, teachers and parents receive training to effectively work with children with autism.

“Autism is becoming a major, major issue in our society. I think 1 out of every 64 children or something like that has some kind of autism related disorder and this center has shown itself to be remarkably successful at helping teachers and parents especially,” says Farnsworth.

He has 2 autistic grandsons and the cause is close to his heart. He plans to name the center after one of his grandsons, honoring his children.

“They’ve done just a great job of raising them to be fine young men and I think the center provides the opportunity for that to happen to a lot of children and so recognizing my family and helping the center at the same time would just be great,” says Farnsworth.

His latest book, "The Wager," is a political thriller about a presidential candidate. He has 6 novels, all available on Amazon. Proceeds from all 6 will go to the center. Those wishing to support the effort may also make a tax deductible donation directly by going to the Crowder College Foundation website.