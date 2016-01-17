Community mourns loss of two Jasper County children

According to a neighbor, 9-year-old Wesley and 7-year-old Timber only spent the weekends with their father, Tony Kernel. They spent the school week with their mother, Brandy Corum.

Kernel shot and killed both children before turning the gun on himself in their Jasper County trailer home on Friday evening.

Neighbors fondly recall the two kids running around the park and making friends. Venus Bowerman says she often did arts and crafts with the kids.

"They were loving, sweet, Wesley was a little powerhouse, Timber was a little angel," Bowerman said.

Bowerman described Timber as mild-mannered and eager to please. She described Wesley as rowdy and active.

"I'm gonna miss their hugs. Excellent hugs," Bowerman said.

Both children attended Steadley Elementary School in Carthage where Wesley was in third-grade and Timber a second-grader. Superintendent Sean Smith released the following statement: We are very saddened by the recent tragedy involving two of our students. The district is prepared with counselors for students and staff when they return to school on Tuesday. Our prayers go out to the victims and their families.

Counselors will be on hand beginning Tuesday to assist the Kernel children's classmates in coping with their loss.

A vigil was held in Carthage's Central Park, where the Kernel's mother asked everyone to wear bright colors in honor of her children.