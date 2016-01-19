Candy House Chocolate Factory to close its doors

It has been a fixture in the Joplin area for 45 years, but it may soon have a bittersweet ending.

Candy House Chocolate Factory of Joplin announced via Facebook it would be closing its doors in both the Redings Mill location and the downtown Joplin location. The stone house location at Redings Mill closed Monday, but owner Pat and Terry Hicklin plan to leave the downtown factory and candy shop open for a short time to catch the Valentine's Day rush.

"It is an iconic business here, it certainly has been a tourist attraction both at Redings Mill and pulling people into downtown Joplin. And the loss of the Candy House will be felt certainly to Redings Mill and to Joplin unless of course the owners are successful in selling the business and finding someone to continue to operate," Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce president Rob O'Brian said.

The Hicklins have put up the shops for sale to a qualified buyer. The realtor handling the sale declined an interview, but noted an "overwhelming" amount of inquiries in buying the businesses.

The downtown location is packed as people stock up on chocolates and lollipops.

"I immediately went to Sam's this morning and they don't have any so don't go there. And I came here and I'm buying anything I can get my hands on," customer Terry Berkstresser said.

Candy House used to sell its famous chocolates at Sam's Club.

"I will miss the old location out by Redings Mill, it's always been a tradition that we go in summer or spring when the weather gets nice and we just buy a very small box for noshing and go and just lay by the creek and just enjoy the chocolates so that will be the worst part," Berkstresser said.

One woman checking out at Candy House said it felt like a death in the family.

The Candy House location in Springfield will not be affected by the local closings. Cashiers at the downtown location did not know a closing date, but said they were taking it "day by day".