Missouri Farmers Market convenes in Webb City

Webb City plays host this year to an annual state conference for Farmers Market managers and participants.

"It's kind of like a camaraderie that we share with each other in the Missouri Farmers Market Association. So I think for us, we want to develop some passions, some fire, we want to grow. We all have burnout right? So I think when we come together, it kind of ignites us and gets us excited and helps us to support each other and that's why we do this," state farmers market president Rene Sackett said.

Of the 311 farmers markets registered in Missouri, only 60 members take part in the Missouri Farmers Market Association. Sackett hopes the conference increases that number.

The conference included a bus tour of area agriculture spots, such as Keltoi Winery and Berry Braker Farms. Each stop gave participants the chance to network and make connections with potential vendors at future markets. Jessi Brown manages the fairly new Four States Farmers Market.

"We have some new great vendors coming, we got some plant seed vendors, so we're growing," Brown said with a smile.

Speakers at the conference emphasized that farmers markets can be more than just a place to get your produce, they can be active community gathering places.