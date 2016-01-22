Pittsburg students stuck in D.C. blizzard

A group of Pittsburg high schoolers are being forced to extend their trip to Washington, D.C. But, they're not letting the winter storm get to them.

Our nation's capital could soon be under at least 2 feet of snow. The blizzard put a damper on many events in D.C., including the March for Life, where people protest the passing of Roe vs. Wade. 24 Saint Mary's Colgan students attended that march, braving the cold.

“It was really cool just to see the amount of people gathered for a specific reason and they had a lot of speakers and a lot of people at the rally. The snow wasn't that bad, it was just starting to snow when we first started marching,” says Andrew Stewart, a student on the trip.

But throughout the region officials are insisting that people stay off the roads and highways, leaving the students and their chaperones stuck.

“I think there were mixed feelings between all of us, some of us wanted to get back so we wouldn't miss any school work, others of us were just excited to be away from school and just stay in the big city for a while,” says Stewart.

They had planned to be home by Sunday night but now can't even start the road trip back until then. The school sends a group to the march every year.

“You can always encounter weather in January, with winter. This is the first time in a while that we've had to deal with this much, the blizzard type conditions but you know being winter the diocese was ready and prepared and had a plan,” says Jessica Nicholson with the school.

The diocese will pay for the extra expenses. Students say they know they'll make it home eventually and in the meantime are venturing outside for a snowball fight. And many see it as an opportunity to experience D.C.

“The march is our sole reason were here but being in D.C. is sometimes only a once in a lifetime opportunity for some so we're definitely taking advantage of that and going to see as much as we can,” says Stewart.

The students say the snow has been steadily falling since this morning. Weather experts say this blizzard could be historic.