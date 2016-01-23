Scouts compete in Klondike Derby

Nearly 200 boy scouts compete head to head in the Boy Scouts of America Klondike Derby at the Frank Childress Scout Reservation.

The Klondike Derby is a competitive event that focuses on Scout skills in different areas, such as fire-starting, knot-tying, first aid and cooking. A troop leader estimates that 15 to 20 troops were present for the derby.

"Everything is kind of showing them how to use skills in the real world and it's not just sitting in a classroom and learning how to tie a knot. It shows them how they'll really use it in life," district advancement chair Debbie Cash said.

Scouts loaded up all necessary supplies on sleds and pull them from station to station. After the troops were done competing, they challenged adults who were past eagle scouts to the same challenges to see if they were truly "tougher than an Eagle Scout".