Albers hosts 10th annual outdoor show

Albers Marine of Arma hosts its tenth annual outdoor show at Pittsburg's Meadowbrook Mall.

This year's show included 20 vendors as well as activities for children and a special demonstration by pro-angler Mike Webb. Webb has been a member of the Bass Pro shops National Team for 20 years.

"Well generally this time of year in January and February, these boat shows take place because people are getting in the mood to go fishing and to purchase their boat and fishing equipment. It's really not conducive for them to go out and do that stuff quite yet. So this gives them an opportunity to come out and buy this stuff and look at it and dream about what's coming up," Webb said.

Albers manager Glenn Harrison called the four-states area "one of the best outdoor areas in the nation" and credits that for the large crowds at the show.