Webb City farmers market kitchen open for use

Webb City Farmers Market now has a next-door neighbor, the Market Kitchen is open for market vendors to make their wares.

Strict guidelines on how and where market products can be prepared limit the products vendors are able to sell. For example, if a farmer wanted to make his tomatoes into ketchup or his grapes into jelly, he may not be able to. Now that's changed.

"What Webb City has done with this kitchen next door is make it available and possible for those vendors to come in, rent out a space, convert their product to the next level, then come over and sell it," Janie Dunning of the USDA rural development committee said.

Vendors like Dan Kuebler who makes sauerkraut out of his home will be able to utilize the space for cooking classes.

"It's so unusual that something like this happens really anywhere across the state or even across the country. And so Webb City should be very proud. This is a unique kind of opportunity, it's impressive," Kuebler said.

Kuebler will use the stainless steel appliances and workspace with an overhead mirror to teach locals how to make sauerkraut and other dishes.