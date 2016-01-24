Hurt's donuts draws a big crowd in Joplin

Hundreds brave the cooler temperatures and wind earlier just to get their hands on a dozen gourmet donuts. Hurt’s Donuts drove their "emergency donut vehicle" from Springfield for the day.

They announced they'd be making an appearance in town on Facebook yesterday, and the post went viral! It was shared nearly 3,000 times.

For the pastor at North Point Church on Rangeline Road, it was an easy decision to offer the parking lot as the place to sell the sweet treats. A native of Springfield, he knows just how delicious they are.

“One of the big things that North Point is all about is making a positive impact on the community and that's been through different events that we've done and I think the best way to people's hearts and getting to know people is through their stomachs so I thought why not hurts donuts,” says Tyler Kent.

Church volunteers also gave out coffee and hot chocolate for those waiting patiently in line.

“It’s all about just impacting people's lives and connecting with them and so we're all about you know making a positive impact here in the community and just loving people so really ti was all about connecting with people and being able to help out,” says Kent.

The truck came loaded with 1,000 donuts and Kent even volunteered to drive to Springfield to get more for the growing line. Those waiting say it is definitely worth it.