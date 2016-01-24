Carthage runners honor record holder

Runners in cartage participate in “Erick’s Run,” a way to honor a local man who died before beginning his track and field career in college. This is the 25th year of the 5k and today's race had the biggest turn out so far.

Erick Grove still holds the record for the fastest mile at the Carthage High School and is remembered by his track coach for his dedication to the sport and his teammates.

His parents started the run after his sudden death as a memorial and a way to help others achieve their goals of running at a college level.

“We know it's a big sacrifice and it’s not the easiest sport to participate in particularly if you're running outside, cross country and long distances it takes a lot of discipline, a lot of effort and we would love to see that rewarded for those that want to put out that kind of effort,” says Rick Grove.

His father also says the event is a great way to remember Erick.

“He was all about the team, he really loved his teammates and I think they motivated him to do as well as he did too,” says Grove.

100 runners participated today and proceeds go towards track scholarships.