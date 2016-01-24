Jomo restaurant week starting Monday

Jomo restaurant week starts tomorrow at 22 locally owned eateries. Each restaurant will have a deal for diners that brings in a non-perishable item Monday until next Sunday the 31st. They’ll also be entered in a drawing for the grand prize, a $20 gift card to each participating restaurant.

All of the goods collected will be donated to cross lines ministries food pantry.

“January is always a needy time for crosslines following the holidays they really need to fill the shelves and we're happy to help,” says Erryn Jones, event coordinator.

The event was such a success that many of the restaurants asked to do it more than once per year. Jones is anticipating another successful week.

“It’s going to be a beautiful week this week, perfect weather so it's a great time to eat local, feed local and visit some great locally owned restaurants and support the crosslines food pantry,” she says.

The restaurants participating are: Big R’s, The Bruncheonette, Club 609, Club 1201, Crabby’s, Del Rio Bordertown Café, Del Rio Grill & Cantina, Eagle Drive-in, Hackett Hot Wings, Instant Karma, M&M Bistro, Midtown Pizza Kitchen, Mojo Burger Co., Old Broadway Club, Red Onion Café, Red Onion Espressoria, Tropicana, Turtleheads Raw Bar, Wilder’s Steakhouse, and Woody’s Wood-Fire Pizza.