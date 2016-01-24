'Rally for Life' takes place in Lamar

A pro-life rally takes place in Lamar, discussing issues not limited to abortion.

"Abortion is only part of the issue. We need to value all human life, be they the child in the womb, be the woman who has been abused," rally attendant Carolyn Harris said.

Senator Ed Emery and Representative Mike Kelley were present to talk about pro-life issues in legislation.

"I know Representative Moon has some legislation that recognizes the humanity of birth at conception and I'm not sure exactly how that's gonna work. Because there's some things in there that are a little bit testy in terms of the Constitution, but its just an acknowledgment of that any person that is going to be a person, is a person," Emery said.

Fliers were handed out at the rally urging people to lobby in the capital on days discussing abortion issues.

"I think one of the biggest things were going to see this session is the selling of body parts and planned parenthood. There's still a lot of investigation going on in the accusations of the videos that came out during that investigation," Kelley said.

The event is held annually and used to include a walk around the town square, ringing a bell in memory of aborted babies. The event was moved indoors due to the time of year it takes place.