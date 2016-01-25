JHAP funding to run out by 2016

Joplin Home Buying Assistance Program (JHAP) has assisted around 400 disaster recovery zone homeowners sell their homes since the program's inception in October of 2013. But the first-come, first-serve program funds are running out.

Homeowners qualified for JHAP help receive between $1,000 and $30,00 toward a new down payment or closing costs. Community Development Block Grant Project Coordinator Patty Heagel says she expects the funds to last through 2016.

"We do see a light at the end of the tunnel where we know the funds will be expended and we're starting to look at that but we believe it could be somewhere around the end of 2016," Heagel said.

The first step in the process takes up to four weeks alone. It involves an eligibility assessment and takes a look at one's income.

"As long as they can do that within 90 days, everybody that we're taking in can still receive a JHAP home if they were to find one," Heagel said.

As of last Friday, JHAP closed on 441 homes. Currently, 300 people are in the pipeline waiting process. Heagel said for those on the fence about JHAP eligibility, to come in and get it addressed in the next month or so.

"Well the city received two major disaster recovery grants from HUD and JHAP is one of the programs that's funded through that we have many more projects that the city council has approved, as part of the recovery effort, so we will be working on activities, projects, at least through 2019," Heagel said.