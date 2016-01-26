Pittsburg residents discuss ordinance that bans pit bulls

A group of Pittsburg residents are looking to make a change to an ordinance that outlaws pit bulls, or any dog with similar characteristics, from city limits. They spoke to commissioners tonight.

The Pittsburg commission meeting had a much bigger crowd than usual, many there to talk about pit bulls. A group in support of changing the legislation that bans the breed approached the commissioners 1 by 1, each reading a line of their statement.

“Every dog deserves to be judged upon its character and its temperament and not on its looks alone,” says Kelci Cooper, who moved out of city limits so she could keep her dogs.

Cooper started a petition that has over 1,000 signatures to get rid of breed specific legislation that was put in place in 1975. They suggest that dogs over 50 pounds be registered with the city and be spayed or neutered with temperament tests on a case by case basis. Local organizations like the SEK Humane Society stood up in support of pit bulls, volunteering to take on the work that would come with the changes.

“You know your dog better than anyone and you take responsibility and take your dog to the city to get registered and do the temperament test if necessary then everyone wins, you get to keep your dog and the city is happy,” says Cooper.

While the group had a lot of support at the meeting, there are citizens that are concerned about what might happen if the ordinance changes.

“Unless you’ve gone through it where you see a small child totally bandaged up where you can only see their little mouths and their eyes, and my great nephew was doing nothing whatsoever when he was attacked. I’m just concerned that these type of dogs can do that,” says Pittsburg resident Kathryn Mead.

The commissioners are taking all of the comments made tonight under advisement.

“I’m an animal lover and feel for the people that have the concerns but also I know there’s also another, maybe more people out there, against this so it puts us in a hard place,” says Mayor Chuck Munsell.

The commissioners will decide whether to put the issue on the agenda for a vote in the coming weeks.