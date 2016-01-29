Pittsburg fourth graders celebrate Kansas, economics

For the second year in a row, Pittsburg's Lakeside Elementary School auditorium is transformed into a new Kansas town: Just Imagine, KS.

To learn economics, industry and state history, fourth graders create Just Imagine, KS filled with thriving businesses and elected governor.

"The kids get to imagine what it will be like when they grow up, and maybe have businesses of their own, the owners of the actual business came, which we're very happy of," Just Imagine governor Indiana Grother said.

Three weeks of research went into Just Imagine, including which businesses should be present. All towns selected have ties to Kansas in some way, whether they are located in Pittsburg or founded by a Kansan.

"So it's just a way for the kids to learn about economics and really get an understanding of what it's like out there in the real world before they get there," teacher Adam Brown said.

All children were able to be both a producer and a consumer, using currency specific to the town. They were able to buy goods like Pizza Hut pizza, cookies from Ron's Supermarket and a silly photo session at Miller's Professional Imaging. Owners and employees of the actual business were present to teach the kids their skill sets firsthand.



"it's really the kids. You know us teachers we just kind of sit on the side and guide them, but really they're the ones that put in the hard work and the time and hopefully today it's really going to pay off and they'll take something away and learn from today," Brown said.

Governor Grother said she learned throughout the process that she wants to be either an important person or a banker when she grows up.

"I've learned that I think I'll be okay when I grow up and it's great to have lots of people helping you throughout the way," Grother said.

