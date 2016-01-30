Neosho opens new assisted living option

Residents of Neosho now have another option in assisted living: Oak Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Oak Pointe opened its doors to hundreds of visitors and future potential residents, such as Zella Collie.

"I had a very serious illness a year ago and was in the hospital for seven weeks. And it just came to my mind, I have no family here, and I thought I better make some plans for the future," Collie said.

Staff was on hand to answer questions, such as executive director Julie Sheldon.

"I think that one of the most underrated issues that people have in living alone in their own homes is a lack of socialization," Sheldon said.

The facility boasts a large activity room which also doubles as a storm shelter, should emergency occur. The facility also has a barber shop and therapy room. Memory care is reserved for dementia and Alzheimer's patients who may have a wandering risk.

"We really believe in having people who are from Neosho take care of our residents. We want there to be a comfort level and the recognition that you're not only taking care of a senior, you're taking care of a family member, a teacher, someone who was vibrant in this community," Clearpath Development's Jeff Binder said.

The facility has one bedroom and studio apartment-style floor plans.

"I think first and foremost they want to feel like its home. And we've gone to great lengths to try and make it feel like it's their home," Binder said.

Residents can move in as of March 1. Additionally, the same company plans to open homes in Carthage and Monett.