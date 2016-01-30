Residents talk turtles at the Audubon Center

Residents talk turtles at the Wildcat Glades and Audubon Center today. Kids get a close look at, and even take selfies with, several different species of turtles. A naturalist at the center teaches them about the 17 different types of the reptile found in southwest Missouri, and what each needs to survive.

“I think it’s important that children learn about our environment and the things that are there and just because turtles we think are common doesn't mean everyone knows everything about them. And so the more we know about them the more likely we are to conserve them or preserve them and their habitat,” says Ken Middick with the center.

And the kids definitely enjoyed the hands on part of the program.

“Seeing those little light bulbs go off in the children’s head, I really enjoy educating and making sure that people understand something about our environment,” says Middick.

Kids also got a chance to watch as the turtles were fed earth worms.