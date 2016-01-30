Pitt State students host a fashion show for charity

Pitt State students studying fashion put their knowledge to good use.

The Fashion and Merchandising Entrepreneurs club put together a fashion show and expo for charity. Students get to walk the runway in dresses from Monarch Formals, while raising money from raffles and a silent auction for the nonprofit organization.

Monarch formals allows those in need of formal wear to borrow donated dresses in exchange for a small donation.

“The national average cost to go to prom now is around $1,500 and the largest portion of that is the dress so if we can take that financial burden away from anybody for whatever that formal event is whether its prom or whether it's a wedding, if we can help with the largest part of that which is the dress than that is my way of giving back to the community,” says founder Tyleen Caffrey.

The PSU club chose to benefit Monarch Formals after working with the founder for several other fashion events.

“We mainly just do this so we can give back to our community. I know how important it is for high school girls to go to prom, it makes a big impact in their lives, so we thought like going back with Tyleen and giving them the chance, it was a good option for us,” says president of the club Katelyn Bach.

Anyone looking to give their formal dresses a second dance can donate any time of the year to Monarch Formals. The organization can be found on Facebook