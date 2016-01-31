Runners preview Memorial Marathon course

Over a hundred runners met at Memorial Hall to preview the course for May's Joplin Memorial marathon.

Race day is not until May 21, but long distance runners have begun their training for the 5K, half-marathon and marathon courses. This will be the fifth year of the race, but the first year that the full marathon was added.

"It honors the people that lost their lives in the tornado and I think that more than anything and we expect it to really be huge this year," running coach Bobby Ballard said.

Jenna Mutz of the Joplin Roadrunners has ran the half-marathon every year since the race's inception.

"There's been years it's been hot and I feel like it's really hard and I don't want to do it anymore, but then I think about what they went through, and I think running 13 miles is nothing compared to being in a tornado with your family and not knowing if you're gonna make it," Mutz said.

Additionally, a custom pendant necklace designed by Newton's Jewelers was on display for runners to buy raffle tickets. Ticket sales benefit the boys and girls club.