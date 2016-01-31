City to decide on fate of trash service

Monday's Joplin City Council meeting will include a decision on whether or not to change the city's waste management company from the one Republic Services, the service that has been in use for over 10 years.

Council members will consider a five-year contract with Waste Corporation of Missouri, Inc. for a monthly rate of $11.79 for residents in one and two-family dwellings. If approved, the contract would go into effect April 1, 2016.

With the switch would be a new 95 gallon polycart.

Joplin residents received a postcard flyer in the mail last week urging them to contact their city council members to not change from the current company contract.

More details tomorrow after the city makes its decision.