City council enters trash service contract after long discussion

The Joplin City Council votes on whether to go with a new waste management company.

After over an hour of discussion, the Joplin City Council votes to reject a contract with Waste Corporation of Missouri and instead stay with Republic Allied Services. The decision went against staff's recommendation.

“The City has the authority, they have the discretion that they don't have to accept the staff’s recommendation and indeed that's what you saw tonight was the City exercising its own independent discretion and we're thrilled with the result,” says Sherman Botts, the attorney for Republic Services.

Council members expressed concern over the bidding process and worried they did not have enough time to go over the contract. WCA also sent the incorrect version of that contract electronically, which is what went out to the public.

The motion to accept republic's bid passed 8 to 1 and many in the crowd jumped up in applause.

“We were thrilled to have the residents of Joplin here and providing support for Republic. It’s very moving and very meaningful to Republic when you have 10 years of experience and they've developed a very good relationship like that,” says Botts.

The City will now work to finalize the new contract with Republic. Residents will still be saving $1.12. They will pay $11.18 for trash and $15.93 for trash and recycling.