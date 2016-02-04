Riverton Schools Address Parents Concerns

Some parents in Southeast Kansas are concerned about the health of their children, following the death of a para-professional at Riverton elementary school.

Gwenda Ferneau has been worried about her son's health.

"I didn't sleep too well last night," Ferneau said. Her son is a kindergartener at Riverton Elementary. His para professional educator passed away Wednesday. Ferneau heard about it the same way many parents did.

"Saw it on Facebook," she said. A Facebook post claiming the elementary staffer had a, "tissue-eating infection". Ferneau is among the parents wondering if students at Riverton Elementary are at risk of contracting something. She wasn't one of the parents who called the district office looking for answers.

"If we felt like we had a reason to be really real concerned, we would notify parents," Riverton Schools Superintendent Todd Berry said.

The school's custodial staff have taken extra precautions. "Hitting some of our areas, kind of our high traffic areas more frequently. Doorknobs, water fountains, fixtures, things of that nature," Berry said. "Similar to what we did when we had the H1N1 scare."

"We've received no reporting either from the county health department or a local hospital that we should be doing anything outside of our normal cleaning routine," Berry said.

The Cherokee County Health Department says it only receives warnings of communicable diseases. And have received no such warning, so have no official information to report. It receives this info as soon as the diagnosis comes from a hospital. Although diagnosis can take several days.

Superintendent Berry said he didn't know of any children kept out of school Thursday because of these health concerns. But that the district will stay vigilant.

Berry also recommends parents stay up-to-date on basic CDC recommended disease prevention methods. The elementary staffer's cause of death has not been confirmed.