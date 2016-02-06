New businesses coming to Chanute

Chanute, Kansas is a small town with big plans for development. City officials are working to bring more retailers to the city to not only keep residents shopping locally, but to create more jobs.

The building hasn't been used for some time, the Alpha Care sign is falling off its front. But not for long. In the next 9 months the old chiropractor’s office will be filled by a Hibbett Sporting Goods store.

“We don't really have a lot of sports stuff and we have really good athletes at the high school and at the college so I think that they can buy things here and that will really help our economy,” says resident Rose Nagengast.

Surrounded by acres of unused land and across from major retailers, it's a place to create shopping options. A development group out of Wichita purchased the 2 acres and will add onto the existing building to create a shopping center with up to 5 retailers and restaurants.

“It’s just part of the long term plan for Chanute. This will be great for our citizens and the citizens that are moving here for those jobs, those services so as a draw for new business, just another great addition that we have for their employees,” says Matthew Godinez, the Executive Director with the Chanute Regional Development Authority.

Several city organizations see potential for even more economic development.

“We are of course going after manufacturing, industrial, we have great incentives for companies like that but we also want the people of Chanute to have options available here locally,” says Godinez.

City officials say they've been working to develop the highway 169 and 35th street corridor and Santa Fe Street for some time now and that this project should create about 40 new jobs, something Chanute residents are excited about.

“Younger kids need jobs and I know retail is really good for a first job and also there are a lot of people who have the potential to be managers for those places and people won't have to travel so far for jobs,” says Nagengast.

“It will mean jobs, it will mean income for the city of Chanute, I just think it will be a wonderful and fantastic addition,” says resident Jamie Ortiz.

Construction will begin in a few months and the stores will be open in time for the Christmas shopping season.