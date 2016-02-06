Volunteers restore Wildcat Glades nature area

Wildcat Glades and Audubon Center suffered significant damages when Shoal Creek flooded in late December. Volunteers used their Saturday to restore the area back to its natural state.

"We are just overwhelmed at the amount of support we've had since the flood. When it happened, it was so overwhelming to see all the damage we had down there with the creek. And just to have this amount of community support behind us, it's just really great," development and volunteer associate Carla Bond said.

By overwhelming support, she means the 125 volunteers who showed up to Saturday morning's work day.

"We've suffered extreme damage, so it's just baby steps trying to rebuild and make it better than ever," Bond said.

A 75 yard chunk of the ADA-compliant asphalt trail was pulled up with the flood waters and severely damaged the area surrounding it.

"So our big focus right now is restoring that area so that when we have school groups come through and stuff, it's better than ever. so it's rehabbing the area and making it return to its natural state," Bond said.

An additional effort by Wildcat Glades is the push to get visitors to brown bag their lunch one or two days a week, and send the $10 they save by not dining out, to restoration efforts.

"If we could get 5,000 people in the community to send us ten bucks, we would have more than enough to fix everything, and make Wildcat Glades and Wildcat park better than ever," Bond said.