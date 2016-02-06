Joplin Humane hosts super pet adoption bowl

It's the "Kitty Panthers vs. the Doggie Broncos" on the scoreboard at Joplin Humane Society.

Shelter staff capitalize on the Super Bowl holiday by hosting a competition between dog and cat adoptions. Saturday afternoon, the score was ten cat adoptions to eight dog adoptions.

If visitors cannot take a pet home, they can donate towards their favorite team to raise the scores. All funds go to the shelter medical fund, which helps pets with medical needs beyond the scope of normal care the shelter provides.

"It is not a small number at all of pets that need special surgeries and just beyond the scope of regular care that we provide, so we usually have a greater need than we have money in the fund so that's why we love events like this," shelter manager Lysa Boston said.

Additionally, the shelter is in competition with other shelters across the nation for cat adoptions as part of the Hallmark Channel's Kitty Bowl.