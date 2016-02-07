Quantcast

Upstairs Boutique donates some final proceeds to Watered Gardens - KOAM TV 7

Upstairs Boutique donates some final proceeds to Watered Gardens

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

The Upstairs Boutique will close their doors after 20 years of business on Main Street. They'll close next week but not before giving back to the community one last time.

“I’ll never have another opportunity to do so it's a way for us to finish closing out and moving the great clothing we have and also help a cause,” says store owner Jane Richart.

Everything in the store must go and shoppers can get items for up to 80 percent off. A portion of the sales from customers who mention Watered Gardens at checkout will be donated to the mission. They will also be giving items to be auctioned at the organization's annual dinner event.

“It’s close to downtown and I have a heart for downtown and I want it to be the best it can be and Ruth Willoughby is a great friend and she does such marvelous work over there at Watered Gardens with James,” says Richart.

A new clothing and antique store “That One Place” will be moving into the location.

