Gun legislation a talking point at Joplin Gun Show

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Gun enthusiasts show up in crowds, even as gun rights are under attack in the legislature. A Missouri democrat is proposing a ban on those convicted of domestic violence or sexual offenses from possessing guns, as well as those with protective orders against them. And with so many current proposals for gun legislation, there was a lot to talk about at the Joplin gun show today.

The Joplin Convention and Trade Center was packed with people looking to buy, sell and trade guns. While looking for the best deals, many talk about the latest products and issues. The domestic abuse proposal has started a conversation, even gaining support from those that are pro-gun rights.

“Occasionally they want those laws to include people that have just been arrested or accused and I don't think that's fair. With due process it should be limited to people that are convicted,” says Steve Vanderhoff.

“I agree with that sort of, yes I do. I'm not against background checks because it’s needed and not everybody is a criminal and if you overlook the background checks, then criminals will have our guns,” says Dennis Williams.

Republicans say that the proposal is unlikely to pass.

