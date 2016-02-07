Super Bowl Sunday good for local business

Rather than host their own parties, some football fans went to local restaurants or bars to watch the big game. Hackett’s Hot Wings hosts a big crowd.

While they say most of their Super Bowl Sunday sales are for takeout orders, they expect a successful night in their brand new sports room. The owners added the room with 17 television screens when they expanded the store several months ago, with events like this in mind, hoping to give residents a new place to enjoy games.

“It’s a Chiefs nation right here, so we're trying to give the Kansas City Chiefs fans a place to watch sports and other, Broncos fans, Patriots fans, Steelers fans, all the fans, a place to come and watch their teams on Sunday,” says Jevon Hackett.

They know just how important wings are to any Super Bowl Sunday celebration.

“If someone’s having a Super Bowl party without wings, it’s not really a Super Bowl party. It’s just a party with people you got to have wings when you come to a Super Bowl party,” says Hackett.

They expect to sell 8 to 10 thousand wings by the end of the night.