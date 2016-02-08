Quantcast

Pittsburg Gets Online Grocery Option

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

We do just about everything online. Buy clothes, pay bills, book vacations. But what about grocery shopping? It's being offered in Pittsburg.

Mike Mordica can't always shop for himself. About half the time a neighbor helps him out.

"She helps me clean my house, comes gets groceries some times, or brings me to town," Mordica said. Because of diabetes, he walks with a cane and has trouble getting around. 

For those like Mordica, or busy parents, or really anyone looking to save an extended shopping trip; Ron's Supermarket is targeting with "Click and Shop". Simply put, customers fill out their grocery lists online and pick it up at the store. 

"The order is already rung up. So we just kind of scan it, they pay, and they're ready to go," Ron's Supermarket employee Caitlin Weaver said. "That time that you would normally spend an hour in here maybe, shopping, you can spend that doing the things you really want to be doing."

Other stores, including chains like Walmart, have a version of online grocery shopping. Though the Walmarts and other supermarkets in Pittsburg have yet to add the feature.

"I think this is something that's gonna be more and more in demand," Owner Ron Rhodes said. "We wanted to provide this to be competitive and to take care of our customers."

Rhodes believes the supermarket can get the jump on other stores in the area, while saving customers the trip through the isle. And there's plan to expand the service.

"We'd like to get into delivering," Rhodes said. "We'll be able to let them order on the web. We'll put their order together and actually deliver to their business or home."

Another move to keep them ahead of the competition. 

The service is being used by 5 to 10 people a day. Ron's Supermarket hopes to raise that to 40 or 50 within the next year.

