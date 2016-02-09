Gallery owner brings Mardi Gras to Joplin

Linda Teeter enjoys her yearly trips to New Orleans. It's great she says, for photography inspiration.

"It's totally a different atmosphere. Bourbon Street and that area of course, the people, what you're seeing is different, but the flavors of the south in general is wonderful to bring back to the Midwest," Teeter said.

Teeter is one of the over 300 members belonging to the Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce. Her art gallery, "Urban Art Gallery" in downtown Joplin has been open for three months.

CJ chamber typically hosts its after hours networking events at city hall, but executive director Gary Stubblefield said it's fun to get away for awhile.

"It's always exciting to go to our business member's actual places of business," Stubblefield said.

It worked out well for Teeter to host her CJ chamber colleagues at her art gallery - which she decorated with Mardi Gras beads and masks for Fat Tuesday.

"I love the aspect of the Southern tradition," Teeter said.

Teeter lined the front window and back room areas with photos from her trips to New Orleans and the French Quarter. Chamber members were able to partake in the holiday as well as catch a glimpse of Teeter's potential.

"People are milling around, they're having a great time, but they're discovering art. And they're discovering that the art that is available in our local area is phenomenal. We have the best talent," Stubblefield said.

Teeter and her friends made a spread of Southern cuisine, including dirty rice with sausage, jambalaya, pralines, bread pudding and Teeter's favorite: gator slaw.

Gator Slaw is made up of shredded carrots, cabbage and broccoli, soaked in citrus juice and completed with white raisins.



