About Us FOX 14

Founded in 2003, KFJX is a Fox affiliate located in the Joplin, Missouri/Pittsburg, Kansas market. Fox 14 News at 9 debuted April 5, 2004 and expanded to an hour on weekdays June 1, 2010. Fiver years later, the weekend 30-Minute newscasts expanded to an hour in September 2015. The station is owned by Surtsey Media, LLC.
Mike Olmstead | FOX 14 Executive Producer, Anchor
In March 2011 Mike Olmstead took the reins as the Executive Producer and Anchor of Fox 14 News at 9. The Indiana native comes to Fox 14 after spending time in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and most recently, Louisville, Kentucky.
If Mike looks familiar to Four State viewers it's probably because this is his second time working in the Joplin-Pittsburg market. He was the Sports Director for KSNF in the mid-1990's following his graduation from Franklin College of Indiana.
Mike Mahoney | FOX 14 Weekend Anchor, Reporter
Mike Mahoney is thrilled to be reporting for KOAM and anchoring for Fox 14 at Television City.
