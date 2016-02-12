About Us FOX 14

Mike Olmstead | FOX 14 Executive Producer, Anchor

In March 2011 Mike Olmstead took the reins as the Executive Producer and Anchor of Fox 14 News at 9. The Indiana native comes to Fox 14 after spending time in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and most recently, Louisville, Kentucky.

If Mike looks familiar to Four State viewers it's probably because this is his second time working in the Joplin-Pittsburg market. He was the Sports Director for KSNF in the mid-1990's following his graduation from Franklin College of Indiana.

