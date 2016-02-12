42 Animals Seized From Repeat Offender

Back in October, Joplin Animal Control recovered 16 pit bulls from one home after two separate incidents. The Joplin Humane Society said the animals were under-fed and malnourished. Since then, one dog was euthanized and the rest were adopted.

But yesterday, a new chapter in the story, when 42 animals were retrieved from the same home.



On Friday, Joplin Animal Control returned three of the 42 animals seized, after issuing citations to the residents, including Tiffany Faulkner.

"They gave us animal abuse because of failure to care and provide for the animals," Faulkner said. "And another one for no cities license or rabies."

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office, with backup from JPD, checked the home on an unrelated cause, Thursday.

After searching the house, officers called animal control to retrieve the 42 animals living in the residence. Three were returned because no one has been banned from owning dogs. Just told not to have more than three in the house.

Faulkner says she doesn't see anything wrong with keeping all of the animals as long as they're taken care of.

"They said the house was unsanitary and unsafe. The house is spotless, clean, "Faulkner said. "My sister's case worker was just out the other day. The house was spotless. She had nothing to say about it."

The animals taken consists mostly of dogs, but includes cats, birds, rabbits and guinea pigs. They are currently filling the Joplin Humane Society.

"42 animals, sometimes we don't have in one of our adoption area," Lysa Boston of the Joplin Humane Society said. "That's a lot of animals to be in one home."

"For the animals, just being stacked in crates, being exposed to their feces and urine, again, was a risk to the animals," Daniel Pekarek of the Joplin Health Department said. "But would certainly considered to be a risk to individuals as well."

To the point where Faulkner says her 3 month-old child was taken into temporary foster care.

"I don't see any reason why this house is unsanitary or unsafe," Faulkner said.

Tiffany's sister, Ashley Faulkner, has two children which were taken from their home after the October incident. She believes she'll be getting her kids back in march. Tiffany has one child which was taken after Thursdays incident. She says she'll figure out the time line of getting her kid back on Tuesday.

"I have to go to court Tuesday to see," Tiffany said. "But, more likely, I'll probably be getting her back. If not, a family member will get her."

For now Faulkner says the house will stick to the three dogs allowed, until moving into a new home.

Faulkner says the animals were being kept as pets.

The Joplin Health Department and JPD says it's unsure whether there will be additional charges relating to the animals.