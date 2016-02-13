Florists see big increase in business

It wouldn't be Valentine’s Day without flowers. It’s a sea of red and pink roses inside Countryside Florists in Joplin. It’s no surprise that they and other florists have seen a big increase in business this week as residents look to get their loved ones the traditional Valentine’s Day gift.

“We've for sure done over 300 deliveries so you could say probably at least 400 arrangements, a lot of them were picked up but most of them were delivered so that's a good number,” says David Kerns with Countryside.

To keep up with the demand, floral designers have been working tirelessly the past 5 days to get arrangements ready before tomorrow.

Valentine's and Mother's Day weekends are the best times for the business, bringing in repeat customers and money.

“It’s a great time of the year for florists, it’s our chance to kind of catch up on bills and get ready for the spring season and spring flowers and then Mother's Day coming up in a few months so it sort of starts the season off for us,” says Kerns.

He said they are also busy the day after Valentine’s Day, helping to do catch up for those who might have missed the big day.