Quantcast

Florists see big increase in business - KOAM TV 7

Florists see big increase in business

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

It wouldn't be Valentine’s Day without flowers. It’s a sea of red and pink roses inside Countryside Florists in Joplin. It’s no surprise that they and other florists have seen a big increase in business this week as residents look to get their loved ones the traditional Valentine’s Day gift.

“We've for sure done over 300 deliveries so you could say probably at least 400 arrangements, a lot of them were picked up but most of them were delivered so that's a good number,” says David Kerns with Countryside.

To keep up with the demand, floral designers have been working tirelessly the past 5 days to get arrangements ready before tomorrow.

Valentine's and Mother's Day weekends are the best times for the business, bringing in repeat customers and money.

“It’s a great time of the year for florists, it’s our chance to kind of catch up on bills and get ready for the spring season and spring flowers and then Mother's Day coming up in a few months so it sort of starts the season off for us,” says Kerns.

He said they are also busy the day after Valentine’s Day, helping to do catch up for those who might have missed the big day.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.