MSSU students help community members file taxes

Missouri Southern students have the opportunity to put some of what they've learned in the classroom to good use. As a part of the volunteer income tax assistance program, qualified students are helping residents file their taxes.

“Being able to use the information that I’m learning in class is great to me. Being able to apply it and know that what I’m learning actually matters and that I need to really focus…is important,” says student Colten Lintner.

Community members who make less than $53,000 a year can get the assistance for free. The students go through all of the paperwork with them, ensuring that they get the most possible amount of money back. The learning experience is a great opportunity for the students.

“It gives them real world experience looking at the kind of forms that you would see as an accountant if you go into tax accounting. Also it gives you something to put on your resume that looks good to employers,” says Doug Williams with MSSU.

“It would look great on a resume, its real world experience which is what future employers are looking for, they want to see what you did outside of the classroom to set you apart from your competition and so that's huge to me,” says Lintner.

The students are glad to help others and the experience gives them a glimpse into their possible future careers.

"Being able to help anyone is always great. Skills that I have that I’m learning, I’m taking time out to get, it’s great to be able to use those in some way to better someone else's life,” says Lintner.

The students will be available every Saturday from 10 until 4 until April 16. Residents must make appointments beforehand.