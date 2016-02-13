Law enforcement sales tax allows department upgrades

The Jasper County law enforcement sales tax will allow area departments to upgrade their equipment and technology.

A grant board divvied up the nearly $185,000 of sales tax revenue among ten county law enforcement agencies.

"It's very helpful, we try to keep up with technology, technology is expensive, so being able to partake in that sales tax grant is very helpful for our agency," Duquesne Police patrol sergeant Josephus Heun said.

Duquesne opted to use its sales tax dollars on an evidence and property inventory system, computer, docking system and accessories. The evidence inventory system will allow officers to work more efficiently from the field. Heun said it also creates more accountability.

"That will help us better manage the evidence that we have, it will tie in better with what highway patrol uses, they use a barcode system so that will be an upgrade that will be done as well," Heun said.

Another agency enjoying the benefits of the grant is Carl Junction police department. CJPD will be using their grant money toward body cameras and car cameras for each of its 12 officers.

"Well its come to the point that in the age we live in, it's good for the officers to have the equipment that records what they're doing. Not only for the officers, but for the people we deal with," chief Delmar Haase said.

Haase is thankful for the grant, which allows the department to make upgrades quicker than it would have otherwise. Getting body cameras for the department could have taken several years.

"We've found that use of force and assault on officers to be reduced by two-thirds by using body cameras, because not only is the officer protected, but the people sometimes don't do the things they might do if they weren't on camera," Haase said.

Protection for officers, people and use as evidence in criminal cases are just a few of the benefits of having a camera set for the department.

"it just makes my department better all around to have the equipment," Haase said.