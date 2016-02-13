Local art on display at Crowder College

Work from a local artist is on display at the Longwell Museum at Crowder College. Inspired by her walks in the woods, April Davis' oil paintings have won her many awards, including a very prestigious honor. It was named best in show at the TH Benton competition, the reason her work now hangs at Crowder.

“It’s really important to the Longwell Museum to have local artists as well as regional and national artists come in so we try to do a good mixture of people who are from the community and very successful as well as people from outside the community,” says the gallery director Casey Smith.

And Davis also plays a big role in the community arts.

“I think that artists like April Davis who are doing traditional oil painting are important because sometimes it’s something that you don't see very often and she teaches classes so she not only shows her artwork but she shares it with people in the community,” says Smith.

The exhibit will run until the 25th. Davis also sells her art in Joplin at the Local Color Art Gallery.