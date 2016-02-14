FEMA resource assistance available at Home Depot

Registration and mitigation professionals with FEMA are set up and ready to help four-staters recovering from recent floods and even the Joplin tornado.

Since Friday, four officials with FEMA have set up at a booth at the Home depot in Joplin.

Resources are available to help in areas like lifting mobile homes up with risers to helping children recover from the emotional trauma that severe weather can bring.

"We're also here to talk with them on information on how to clean up, from mold and mildew, NMFIP information about national flood insurance, as well as general information that you see on the table that will assist them in moving to the next step," FEMA mitigation official Troy Jackson said.