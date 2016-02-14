Couples paint one another Picasso-style

For a non-traditional Valentine's Day date, downtown Joplin's RSVPaint gave couples the chance to paint one another.

Using Picasso's style of abstract and cubism, a dozen couples faced one another and painted each others portrait on canvas using colorful paints.

"It's a way to look at each other in a way they haven't done before and for a lot of people, painting each other is not something they're really comfortable with. So it's kind of putting them in an uncomfortable position and make them more comfortable with themselves and with each other and maybe glean some things they didn't quite know from the other before," manager John Coleman said.

One couple said they opted for "paint your date" instead of their usual dinner and a movie-style date.